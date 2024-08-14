Hackers seize GTBank website

The website of GTBank, a leading Nigerian financial institution, has been hacked. The incident which happened on Wednesday night made the site inaccessible as some…

The website of GTBank, a leading Nigerian financial institution, has been hacked.

The incident which happened on Wednesday night made the site inaccessible as some customers lamented on social media.

Multiple attempts to log on to www.gtbbank.com returned error signs as of 10:30pm on Wednesday.

The incident happened after the domain name was renewed for another five years from August 13, 2024, through March 21, 2029, according to platforms that analyse domain information.

A cybersecurity expert with experience in the Nigerian banking industry said it was possible that the bank’s login details were compromised, as against the domain address itself being stolen for a resale at a more lucrative deal online.

The bank had not issued any official response to the development as of the time of filing this report.