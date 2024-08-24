Haaland hits hat-trick as Man City put Ipswich to the sword

Erling Haaland struck a hat-trick as Manchester City bounced back from conceding a shock opening goal to beat newly-promoted Ipswich 4-1 on Saturday. Sammie Szmodics…

Sammie Szmodics had given the visitors a dream start at the Etihad, but order was quickly restored as City struck three times in four minutes through Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Norwegian then fired in from outside the box late on to complete his seventh Premier League hat-trick in just 68 games.

Victory takes City top of the table with a maximum of six points from the opening two games of their title defence.

There was a mood of celebration before kick-off as City marked their fourth consecutive league title and welcomed back former captain Ilkay Gundogan, who took his place on the bench.

Yet, the champions were stunned with just seven minutes on the clock.

Ben Johnson’s pass split a static City defence and Szmodics shot had just enough power to beat Ederson to register Ipswich’s first top-flight goal in 22 years.

Kieran McKenna’s men have been given a baptism of fire by facing Liverpool and City in their opening two matches and the gap in quality between the Championship and Premier League quickly showed.

The lively Savinho won a penalty on his home debut, which was duly converted by Haaland to level.

Ipswich goalkeeper Arijanet Muric had a return to the Etihad to forget as he was then caught in possession by Savinho, who teed up De Bruyne to roll into an empty net.

Haaland beat Muric to a sumptuous De Bruyne ball over the top and stroked into the unguarded net.

De Bruyne smashed a shot from range off the crossbar as City threatened to run riot.

But to Ipswich’s credit they held out for over an hour before Haaland set the seal on another ruthless personal display and three points.