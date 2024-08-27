Gwandu emirate to reintroduce annual horse racing

The Gwandu Emirate in Kebbi, says it plans to re-introduce “Traditional Annual Horse Racing” to foster unity amongst its subjects. Alhaji Mustapha Usman-Adamu, the Chief…

Alhaji Mustapha Usman-Adamu, the Chief Coordinator, Horse Racing Committee of the emirate, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chief coordinator spoke shortly after a maiden stakeholders’ meeting on the event in Birnin Kebbi.

Usman-Adamu, who also holds the traditional title of Sarkin Bargun Ka’oje, said the essence of the meeting was to deliberate on the annual horse racing scheduled to hold in November this year.

He said: “This is our first meeting on how to organise a successful horse race in November.

“Horse racing is one of the games permitted and allowed by Islam. Just like other games, the event will bring people together, mend relationships, and improve people’s economy.

“This will enable those from the royal clan to come together, especially since the Gwandu emirate is very wide.

Usman-Adamu said the decision to re-introduce the racing was informed by the desire of Gov. Nasir Idris to revive the culture and tradition of the emirate.

“We are happy, God has blessed us with a governor who knows the value of traditional institutions and respects all manner of people.

‘He has therefore provided an opportunity to the emirate to come up with the event to purposefully foster unity among the people,” he said.