gusau, mouktar, others welcome super eagles ‘favourable’ group

Football administrators and stakeholders have expressed optimism about Nigeria’s chances following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations draw on Monday night, describing the group as favourable but urging caution against complacency.

The Super Eagles were placed in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, described the draw as fair, expressing optimism about the Super Eagles’ ability to qualify from the group.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that the Super Eagles are well-prepared for the tournament. We are confident that they will make Nigeria proud.”

“It is not a bad group, and I am optimistic that we will top it,” Gusau said, attributing his confidence to the team’s recent performances and progress under the current coaching staff.

Similarly, Federal Capital Territory Football Association chairman, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, welcomed the draw but warned the Super Eagles against underrating their opponents.

“Definitely it does look like a favourable group for the Super Eagles going by the names of the countries in our group. But we know from experience never to under rate any team. We must do our proper pre match preparations to the fullest and approach each game seriously like we did in the last Afcon to reach the finals.

“We have to ensure all our best in-form players are together and in shape, mentally and physically. Motivate and psych them to believe and have the hunger and fighting spirit.

“We have a new coach so it is critical he starts well and build his relationship with players, fans, Federation. We can definitely top the group going by our quality but we must earn it,” he said.

Chairman of the House Committee on Sports, Honourable Kabiru Amadu, also shared his thoughts, cautioning the Super Eagles against overconfidence.

“The group looks simple, but the players must not assume victory before stepping onto the pitch,” Amadu said during an appearance on NTA AM Sports.

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, added his voice, describing the group as competitive and emphasizing the need to respect all opponents.

“There are no easy games in African football,” Troost-Ekong said. “Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania are all formidable teams, but we have the experience and quality to come out of this group and go all the way.”

The Super Eagles will be aiming to lift the AFCON trophy for the fourth time in their history, ending a 12-year drought. Nigeria finished as runners-up in the last AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire, narrowly losing 2-1 to the hosts in the final.

