Gunshots as group clashes with hunger protesters in Bayelsa

Heavy gunshots were heard at Biogbolo community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State as crisis erupted on Thursday after a group of protesters from the community, mainly youths, who were opposed to the hunger protest attacked the hardship demonstrators marching on the Mbiama/Yenagoa road.

Despite the two police vans that provided security, the protest turned violent with several protesters injured.

Governor Douye Diri, had on Wednesday, advised the youths of the state not to join the protest, but rather dialogue with the government.

Daily Trust observed that the protest went violent when a large number of protesters came out and began to march from Opolo axis of the Mbiama/Yenagoa road towards Ebi Mechanic junction where they were stopped by a team of police officers monitoring the situation to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order.

The protesters, however, insisted that the protest would continue while expressing their grievances about the economic situation of the country and their right to protest.

The heated argument degenerated into a serious crisis when the youths from the community unexpectedly attacked the protesters from behind with bottles, planks and other weapons. Gunshots were also heard as all the protesters ran in different directions for safety.

Early in the morning, shops, banks and other business premises in Yenagoa metropolis were shut down as security operatives were seen at some major junctions and roundabouts.