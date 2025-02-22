Gunmen shoot pastor, abduct six worshippers in Delta church

Gunmen stormed Elyon Paradise Ministry in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, during a vigil on Friday, shooting the pastor and abducting six church members in a brutal attack that has left the community in shock.

The attack, which occurred around 10 p.m. at the church near Delta State Polytechnic, left Apostle Divine Omodia hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

The attack has heightened concerns over security in religious centres, with residents calling on authorities to take swift actions to rescue the abducted victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Divine’s wife, Pastor Faith Omodia, recounted the terrifying ordeal, stating that the attackers fired indiscriminately into the church auditorium.

“I was lying down with my baby in the church hall when I heard gunshots. Suddenly, bullets started flying inside the auditorium,” she said.

She revealed that her husband was shot in the lap and lost two fingers in the attack.

The gunmen then rounded up the worshippers, forcing them outside before abducting six of them, including two security guards.

The victims were identified as Helen Onwuamaeze, Ariyo Emmanuel, Chike Okolo, and Blessing Waye, along with the unnamed guards.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command has yet to confirm the incident.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said, “No report has been made at any police station regarding this attack.”