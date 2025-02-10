Gunmen raid Plateau community, abduct couple, child

Gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Monday morning, invadeded Dogon Ruwa community in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State and abducted a man, his wife and their child.

Sources from the area also told our correspondent that one person sustained gunshot wounds.

It was learnt that the incident occurred at about 11:am when residents of the area were going about their normal activities.

Shapi’i Sambo, a youth leader in the area, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the gunmen arrived in the community and started shooting sporadically to scare people, before abducting the victims.

The youth leader also said security personnel and vigilante members had moved to the bush to rescue the victims.

He said, “When the gunmen arrived in the community, people were going about their normal activities. The gunmen started shooting sporadically to disperse residents. Many people have fled for their safety. Unfortunately, three persons were abducted. The armed men came with sophisticated weapons. Some victims were taken to a hospital in Dogo Ruwa for treatment.

The spokesman of the police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, is yet to respond to an inquiry by our correspondent regarding the incident.

Our correspondent reports that villages of Wase have become under attacks by gunmen suspected to be bandits. Many people were killed and abducted for ransom.