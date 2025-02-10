✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Gunmen raid Plateau community, abduct couple, child

Plateau State
    By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos
Gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Monday morning, invadeded Dogon Ruwa community in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State and abducted a man, his wife and their child.
Sources from the area also told our correspondent that one person sustained gunshot wounds.
It was learnt that the incident occurred at about 11:am when residents of the area were going about their normal activities.
Shapi’i Sambo, a youth leader in the area, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the gunmen arrived in the community and started shooting sporadically to scare people, before abducting the victims.
The youth leader also said security personnel and vigilante members had moved to the bush to rescue the victims.
He said, “When the gunmen arrived in the community, people were going about their normal activities. The gunmen started shooting sporadically to disperse residents. Many people have fled for their safety. Unfortunately, three persons were abducted. The armed men came with sophisticated weapons. Some victims were taken to a hospital in Dogo Ruwa for treatment.
The spokesman of the police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, is yet to respond to an inquiry by our correspondent regarding the incident.
Our correspondent reports that villages of Wase have become under attacks by gunmen suspected to be bandits. Many people were killed and abducted for ransom.
Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!

SPONSOR AD

Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories