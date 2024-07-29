gunmen open fire on vigilantes observing magrib prayers, kill 1

Gunmen on Thursday opened fire on vigilantes who were observing magrib prayers at a checkpoint near Tashar -Fulani in Ukya village in Toto LGA of…

A vigilante, who sustained bullet wounds and was receiving treatment at the Toto General Hospital, said, “Whenever we are about leaving the checkpoint in the evening, we observe the magrib prayers. So, as we were praying, Aminu Adamu went to remove the logs of wood with which we mounted the roadblock. We then started hearing gunshots and Aminu was killed on the spot.”

The Chairman of Toto LGA, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Tashas, who confirmed the incident, condemned the attack.