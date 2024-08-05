✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Gunmen kill youth leader in Kogi

Gunmen have killed a youth leader, Muhammad Person, in Odu-Ofugo community in Dekina LGA of Kogi State. City & Crime gathered that Person, who was…

    By Tijani Labaran, Lokoja

Gunmen have killed a youth leader, Muhammad Person, in Odu-Ofugo community in Dekina LGA of Kogi State.

City & Crime gathered that Person, who was a former councillor, was found dead in the pool of his blood in Odu-Ogboyaga village a few kilometres from his village.

It was gathered that his assailants trailed him from a meeting in neighbouring Abocho village, gunned him down and dropped his corpse in Odu-Ogboyaga.

A resident of Odu-Ofugo, Achimi Makolo, said, “We are yet to establish the reason for his death, though many believe he made plenty of enemies because of his alleged uncompromising life style which did not appeal to the majority of the  people in the community.’’

The state’s police spokesman, SP Williams Aya, did not respond to a call put across to him.

 

