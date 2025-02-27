Gunmen kill vigilante chair in Edo

Gunmen have reportedly killed the vigilante chairman in Erah community,Owan East local Government Area of Edo State, Victor Ogedengbe in his farm.
The lifeless body of the man with multiple machete cuts was found beside his motorcycle by community members, who went to the farm.
A community source said the gunmen attacked the man with cutlass on his neck and abandoned him in the pool of his blood.
The state police spokesperson, CSP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the incident, said the corpse had been deposited at a morgue.
He said investigation into the killing had led to the arrest of three suspects, lbrahim Agboje (King), Yakubu Abudulkareem and Kareem Audu.
