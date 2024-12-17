Gunmen Kill UNIZIK Lecturer, Flee with Car

A lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Dr. Osita Chinedu, has been shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the state capital.

The incident occurred on Monday night at the popular Aroma area, Awka.

According to an eyewitness, the assailants, had flagged down the lecturer’s car and demanded his car keys.

“Someone was shot dead this evening. They are saying he was a lecturer from UNIZIK. Please, comrades, let’s be safe during this yuletide. If someone comes for your car, surrender it; our lives are more important,” the eyewitness said.

A lecturer at UNIZIK, who spoke on condition of anonymity, lamented that, “a colleague and fellow sports enthusiast was shot dead last night. This is no longer funny. We and our children are no longer safe in this state, not even in the capital city.”

The Anambra State Police Command spokesman, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident and called on eyewitnesses and the general public to provide information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

According to Tochukwu, the police command has begun investigation on the murder.

“Information available to the command revealed that Mr. Fabian, a staff member of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, was shot by yet-unidentified gunmen on December 16, 2024, at 10:10 pm at Aroma Junction,” he said.

Tochukwu stated that the murderers also fled with the victim’s car, a 2006 Corolla model, ash-colored with an Enugu number plate.

He extended the command’s condolences to the family and friends of the victim, urging members of the public who might have seen the vehicle or have any information to report to the nearest police station or call the command’s control room number (07039194332) or SP Ikenga Tochukwa (08039334002).