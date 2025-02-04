Gunmen kill Rivers stadium chief security officer, son 

Some gunmen have shot dead the Chief Security Officer of Rivers State-owned Adokiye Amieseimaka International Stadium, Omagwa, in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Mr Timothy and his son.

The Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, said the tragic incident occurred on January 31, 2025, at about 11.40pm

Iringe-Koko said the 59-year-old Chief Security Officer and his first son were brutally murdered by the unknown gunmen.

She said the Igwurita Division of the state Police Command received a report from Omolara, the daughter of the deceased that four unknown gunmen ambushed her father and her brother and shot them on the heads.

“The Igwuruta Division of the Rivers State Police Command received a report from Omolara, Timothy’s daughter, stating that four unknown gunmen ambushed her father and (his) son, shooting them severely on the head, resulting in their death.

“The police swiftly responded to the scene, recovering three expended AK-47 ammunition. The victims were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately they succumbed to their injuries and were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” the police spokesperson stated.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, had directed the deployment of all necessary intelligence to apprehend the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.

She stated further that the state Police Command had been proactive in addressing crime in the state, saying it was working tirelessly to ensure that justice is served in the incident.