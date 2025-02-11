Gunmen kill police officers in Yobe

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have reportedly killed two police officers at Kolere Police Out-Post in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State.
Daily Trust gathered that the first incident happened in late January 2025 where one DSP Ali Pindar attached to the Kolere Police Out-Post was killed by a gang.
“The late DSP Pindar arrested a high profile gang leader in the community and transferred the suspect to Damagum Divisional Police Headquarters in Fune LGA. The suspect was later arraigned and granted bail.
“On return, the suspect organised a gang of armed robbers who attacked and killed the police officer while an inspector was injured during the attack,” a source in the community told Daily Trust
- Ecommerce Website Templates in HTML vs Ecommerce WordPress Theme: Which One Should You Choose?
- Edo Tribunal: How Gov. Okpebholo’s Lone Witness strengthened our case – PDP
Another source said the second incident occurred on Sunday, February 9, when the officer in charge of the Out-Post, DSP Jantuku Philibus went to arrest another suspect. The suspect and his gang members reportedly attacked the officer and killed him.
It was gathered that the late DSP succeeded in killing one of the armed robbers before he was overpowered and killed after sustaining varying degrees of injury.
The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident to our reporter.
He said the two officers were overwhelmed by the suspects and their gang when they attempted to arrest them.
The town has recently witnessed cases of high-profile armed robbery, and kidnapping among others.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.