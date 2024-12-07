Gunmen kill pastor, woman in Taraba

The Taraba State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a pastor and woman by some gunmen in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Usman Abdullahi, said the pastor and the woman were killed on Friday night.

He said the woman was shot in the stomach while studying for examination in her room while the pastor was also shot by the gunmen.

SP Usman, however, said the gunmen did not kidnap any person or cart away money or any valuable from the two compounds they invaded.

He did not however disclose the names of the victims or if any arrest was made.