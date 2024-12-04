✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Gunmen kill pastor on way to burial, kidnap 3 others in Kogi

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed  a clergyman, Apostle Ranti Ige -Daniel, of the Royal Assembly Sanctuary, Lagos at Isanlu community in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The Lagos-based clergyman, said to be from Mopa, was abducted with three others on Thursday between Idofin and Makutu road, a few kilometres to Isanlu, the headquarters of the local government.

He was said to have come to the community on Tuesday to attend to a revival crusade.

He was reportedly killed on his way for a burial ceremony shortly after the end of the crusade programme at Isanlu in the evening.

A source said the hoodlums opened fire on the  pastor’s car, when he ran into their barricade around 8:30pm and they shot him dead instantly.

Thereafter, the gunmen reportedly left with the three occupants of his car, including a woman, believed  to be  his fiancée, into the bush.

A source close to the deceased family said the  pastor bled to death in the hands of his abductors while being ferried  into  the bush with the three other occupants of his car.

According to  Rev. Dr. Francis Iselowo, who  is close to the family of the deceased, Apostle Ige -Daniel and three others were going for a burial in Isanlu when the gunmen struck  and killed him.

He said, “Your life was snatched in a dastardly manner with three other people still in the captivity of the terrorists. I heard that the kidnappers were asking for N10 million per person.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Williams Aya, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him on the incident.

 

