City News

Gunmen kill man, set body ablaze in Ebonyi

The police in Ebonyi State said one  Michael Nnaji has been found dead at Ngbo-Amaka area in Ngbo Community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Joshua Ukandu, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)  in the state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki that the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

 “Yes, we are aware of the incident but we are yet to get the details of what really happened in the area.

 “We have contacted Ohaukwu Divisional Headquarters and our team has moved to the scene for investigation.

 “I am yet to be briefed and  I must tell you, the State Police Command will carry out in-depth investigation into the matter.

“We are assuring that the perpetrators will be apprehended and prosecuted,” Ukandu said.

Also reacting to the incident, Joy Nwankwor, a native of the area, said the victim, who was a businessman, was murdered on Tuesday Night.

“The hoodlum operated with a motorcycle. After shooting him, his corpse was set ablaze.

“His body has been taken to Ezzamgbo General Hospital’ mortuary,” she added. (NAN)

 

