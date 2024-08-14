Gunmen kill Kogi monarch

Gunmen have reportedly killed His Royal Highness Shagari Ebije’ego Job, the traditional chief (Onu) of Itama in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State in…

Gunmen have reportedly killed His Royal Highness Shagari Ebije’ego Job, the traditional chief (Onu) of Itama in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State in his residence.

Sources told Daily Trust that the assailants, who were heavily armed, trailed the monarch to his home on Monday evening before opening fire on him, killing instantly.

The residents reported that the unidentified gunmen drove aggressively into the town late on Monday and proceeded directly to the chief’s residence.

“His assailants, who were seen heavily armed, arrived at the monarch’s home around 9pm,” Adukwu Ajibili, a resident said, adding that “We heard gunshots and people scattered for safety. When the gunfire ceased and the attackers had left, we found that his royal highness had been killed.”

The attack has left the town in disarray, with many residents fleeing to neighbouring villages to avoid any further violence.

As of the time of filing this report, the Kogi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Aya, had not responded to calls and messages seeking his comment on the incident.