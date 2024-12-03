Gunmen kill groom hours to wedding in Anambra

Gunmen have shot dead a man less than 24 hours to his wedding in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. The victim, identified simply as Bright, was in his early 30s.

According to reports, Bright had gone to pick up his fiancée, Chinwendu, in Ihiala town, accompanied by his best man and the chief bridesmaid, when the tragedy occurred.

It was learned that Bright, his fiancée and two others were returning to the Uli community in the same Ihiala Local Government Area when the gunmen struck, shooting Bright dead.

Bright’s younger brother said: “Bright was carrying one of the bridesmaids, while his best man carried Bright’s wife. Bright was following the convoy of motorcycles behind. He stopped at Ezego junction in Ihiala to fuel his motorcycle, unaware that he was heading for death.

“His best man and others who were riding ahead thought Bright was coming behind until they got to Abbott Boys Secondary School, Ihiala, along the Onitsha-Owerri express road. They discovered Bright was not following them and tried calling his phone, but it was no longer going through.

‘’Out of curiosity, the best man reversed and went in search of Bright, only to find him lying in a pool of blood at Ezego junction. Bright had been shot twice in the head along the Onitsha-Ihiala-Owerri expressway, just opposite Sky Prince Petrol Station near Okohia junction”

A witness confirmed that the unidentified assailants, numbering two and riding a motorcycle, shot Bright dead.

According to the witness, the assailants commanded Bright to stop and hand over everything in his possession, including his phones, belongings, and motorcycle.

The witness said: “They took all his items and still killed him. Bright was a kind person who would readily give you his food for peace to reign. These hoodlums took everything from him, including the food in a flask they were going to eat that night.

“Even when Bright pleaded with them to let him live, as he was about to wed, they shot him dead, denying him the joy of being a husband and a happy man.’’