Gunmen kill APC chieftain, 2 others in Ondo

Suspected gunmen believed to be members of a cult group have shot dead a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fisayo Oladipo, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

City and Crime gathered that Oladipo, who is the youth leader of the APC in Owo, was killed on Monday around 2am while returning home during a violent cult clash between rival gangs.

A source, who confirmed the incident over the phone, said the 52-year-old Mr Oladipo was trailed to his house at the popular Ehin Ogbe Street in Owo where he was shot from the back and left in a pool of blood.

SPONSOR AD

The source, who sought anonymity, said the gang, believed to be members of the Eieye confraternity, immediately took to their heels after killing Mr Oladipo fondly known as “Fissy.”

“He was shot dead around 2am while returning home by the gunmen who were cult members terrorising the town for decades now,” he said.

He added that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Owo.

Another source disclosed that two other young men, whose identities have not been unravelled, were also shot dead by gunmen believed to be the same cult gang on rampage in the ancient town.

Some video footage of the yet-to-be-identified men posted on social media were seen lying lifeless on the road in the town.

He disclosed that sporadic gunshots rented the air following the killing of the two men.

Police spokesperson in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, could not confirm the incident when contacted for reactions.

However, the Commander of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Mr Oluyemi Ibiloye, confirmed the incident, saying that security agencies have been deployed to the town to calm the atmosphere.

Ibiloye, who could not give further details about the incident, said the combined men of armed security agencies in the state are now on the trail of the suspects.