Gunmen ‘kill’ 7 travellers in Taraba 

There is tension in Takum town as seven passengers and a driver were killed early Monday by gunmen along Takum-Wukari road in Taraba State.

A source in Takum told Daily Trust that the passengers, all from Takum town, were travelling from the area to Wukari when they were attacked by gunmen at a location between Chanchangi town in Takum Local Government Area and Saa’yi village in Benue State.

He said the gunmen opened fire on the vehicle conveying the passengers and killed all of them, including the driver identified as Kabiru, on the spot.

He said the gunmen did not remove anything from the vehicle, adding that they were suspected to be part of terrorists operating from a forest in Benue State.

Daily Trust reports that it was the same road where gunmen killed the chief of Chanchangi chiefdom and his elder son in July.

It was learnt that the road has become a death trap because of the activities of terrorists that attack, kidnap and rob travellers plying the road both during the day and night.

When contacted, the acting Police Public Relations Officer, Taraba State Command, DSP Kwache Gambo, said she would make findings on the incident and call back.