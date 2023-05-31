Gunmen kill 6 in Rivers communities

Suspected cultists have killed six persons in Abarikpo and Odiereke-Ubie communities in Ahoada East local government area of Rivers State. Community sources said the incidents…

Suspected cultists have killed six persons in Abarikpo and Odiereke-Ubie communities in Ahoada East local government area of Rivers State.

Community sources said the incidents happened on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The Public Relations Officer of Akoh Youth Congress, Ekeakita Hector Chinem, said suspected cultists who reside at a neigbouring community invaded Abarikpo and shot one Aburi Dickson Edi dead.

He said the suspects also invaded Odiereke Ubie community and killed five youths.

Chinem said that the victims were killed because of their refusal to pay a sum of N1.5m for harvesting palm fronds.

“They (the hoodlums) came on three bikes, killed the victims and left,” he added.

He called on the State Police Command to fish out the killers.

The police spokesperson of the Command, Grace Iringe Koko, confirmed the incident.

