Gunmen kill 6 in Benue community

Gunmen have reportedly killed six people in Akpete village in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

A local, who identified himself simply as Joseph, told our correspondent on the telephone that the incident happened on Saturday evening after the armed invaders launched an attack on Akpete.

Joseph said five dead bodies were recovered immediately after the attack while one more body was found early on Sunday morning.

Corroborating Joseph’s account, National Chairman of Apa Development Association, Barrister Eche Akpoko, lamented that killing of people had become a continuous thing in the area.

“It’s a very sad development. Yesterday (Saturday), they attacked Akpete at about 6pm. By this morning, the number of casualties stood at six but we are not definite about the number yet as they keep discovering corpses from corners and bushes.

“As of this morning, the report, I got was that they have discovered six corpses,” Akpoko said.

On the same Saturday in Ole Abulu village of Agatu LGA, which borders Apa LGA, a woman was allegedly raped by four of the gunmen.

Contacted, Police spokesperson for Benue command, SP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive reports about the attacks.