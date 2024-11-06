Gunmen kill 6 in Benue community

Gunmen have reportedly killed six people in another attack on Ayilamo village of Logo Local Government Area in Benue State.

Locals said the latest attack on Ayilamo, the headquarters of Tombo Ward, Gaambietiev in Logo LGA, happened at the weekend, barely 48-hour after a similar attack which claimed more than 15 lives in the surrounding communities.

The locals told our correspondent that the armed invaders had, between Friday and Saturday, laid siege on the farming community located on Abinsi-Anyiin–Wukari federal highway during which the six people were killed.

A villager who preferred anonymity said three people were shot and killed in the Friday attack while the other three were hacked to death on Saturday when the armed men invaded the village again at about 2pm.

The invaders, according to the locals, also opened fire at Ayilamo Police Station, located on Uzer–Makurdi road, destroying the building in the process.

The Information Officer of Logo LG council, Comrade Paul Tevkyaa, in a phone conversation confirmed the attack on Ayilamo village, saying however that five people were killed while three people are still missing.

But the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, said she hadn’t any report about people killed at the weekend, noting that security personnel are on the ground in the area.

“There had been attempts, but they were resisted,” Anene added.