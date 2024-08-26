Gunmen kill 6 in Benue

At least six people have been killed in two attacks in Agatu LGA of Benue State. It was gathered that one person was killed in…

It was gathered that one person was killed in Iwari community, while the five others were killed on Friday in Olegagbane.

A resident, who requested anonymity, said, “The armed invaders attacked Iwari community yesterday, killing one person and injuring several others.

“On Friday, August 23, 2024, the gunmen also struck Olegagbane community, killing five individuals.”

The Chairman of Agatu LGA, Phillip Ebenyakwu, who confirmed the incidents, said, “It’s true. Confirmed. These armed invaders kill, steal, loot and then flee. Their motives remain unclear, but they continually return to attack and kill. The situation has become unbearable.”

He also highlighted the challenges faced in managing displaced persons from the affected communities.

He said, “We are currently managing over 2,000 displaced individuals from seven, possibly nine, deserted villages. The number is overwhelming, and although the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) provided some relief materials, it wasn’t enough.”

When contacted, the police spokeswoman in the state, SP Catherine Anene, stated in a text message that she was not aware of the incident.