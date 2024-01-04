✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Gunmen kill 4 at Nasarawa supermarket

Residents of One-Man Village, near Mararaba, Nasarawa State, were on Tuesday night thrown into panic after armed men stormed a store and killed no fewer…

    By Seun Adeuyi (Abuja) & Umar Muhammed (Lafia)

Residents of One-Man Village, near Mararaba, Nasarawa State, were on Tuesday night thrown into panic after armed men stormed a store and killed no fewer than four persons. 

City & Crime reports that the store, Wisdom Supermarket, is located along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway in Nasarawa State.

When our reporter visited the scene yesterday, the atmosphere was tense as people were seen discussing the issue in groups.

It was also observed that the plaza housing the supermarket had been sealed.

A source privy to the incident said the criminals made their way into the crowded shopping hall at exactly 8:30pm demanding money and ransacking everywhere. 

A resident, who was at the scene of the incident, Mr. Adamu Jacob, described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the recent abductions of the chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area and three others on Monday and many others were alarming.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nasarawa State Command, DSP Ranham Nansel, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation was ongoing

He said: “Yesterday around 8:40pm, we got information that four unidentified armed men attacked one Wisdom Supermarket and opened fire on some customers.

“On the receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada, deployed the Divisional Police Officer of the New Karu division that is close to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, they discovered that four people were shot. They now evacuated them to the hospital where the doctor confirmed them dead and they were deposited at the mortuary for autopsy. 

“The Commissioner of Police in turn deployed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigative Department to the scene to carry out a comprehensive investigation. So, investigation is ongoing to unveil the people behind the attack.”

 

