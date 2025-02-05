Gunmen kill 4, abduct nine in Kaduna attacks

Gunmen have killed four people and injured several others in two separate attacks on Akansan Garmadi and Galadimawa villages in Rumaya, Kaduna State.

The assailants also abducted nine residents during the violent raids.

Speaking to Daily Trust, Danbaba Katuka, National Secretary of the Rumaya Community Development Association and Secretary of the Kauru Community Development Forum, said the first attack occurred on January 22, 2025, in Akansan Garmadi village.

SPONSOR AD

“It was a brutal attack that shook our community. The gunmen stormed Akansan Garmadi and unleashed terror, killing two people, injuring one, and abducting five others,” Katuka said.

The second attack was launched on Galadimawa village on February 3, 2025.

“The assault, which lasted from 11pm to 3am, claimed the lives of two individuals, injured three others, and the kidnapping of four people,” he added.

Katuka lamented the poor road network in the area, which he said hinders the swift response of security agencies.

The National Executive Council of the Rumaya Development Association (RUDA), in a statement by its public relations officer, Mr Ransom Richard, urged security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they face justice.

When contacted, the Kaduna Police spokesman, DSP Mansir Hassan, did not answer calls or respond to text messages seeking comments on the incidents.