Gunmen kill 36 in Benue IDPs camp

Gunmen, on Friday night killed 36 people in an attack on the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp at LGEA Primary School, Ngban in Nyiev Council ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Our correspondent reports that the death toll rose from the initial 34 to 36 by Saturday evening after more injured victims died at the hospital.

A resident who was simply identified as Jonah told our correspondent by telephone that armed men attacked the community around 9pm on Friday.

He said a pregnant woman and her son were among those killed, while many people were injured, just as cars and houses were burnt.

Similarly, the security adviser to Guma Local Government, Christopher Waku, who earlier told our correspondent on telephone that 34 people were killed while over 40 others were injured, confirmed later that the death toll rose.

Waku, who was at the scene of the attack in the morning, said the people killed were displaced from their various ancestral homes and taking refuge at a classroom in LGEA Ngban.

“We recovered 24 corpses inside the classroom while the remaining 10 bodies were picked up along the road in the community. Those ones were killed while they were running away,” he said.

He described the killing as ‘genocide.’

The police public relations officer (PPRO), Benue State command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident by text message to our correspondent.

Killers of Benue people must be smoked out, Ortom tells FG

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom yesterday called on the federal government to ensure that killers of Benue people were brought to justice.

Ortom spoke when he had a stopover on his way back to Makurdi at Ngban community where the 36 people were killed. He lamented that most of the victims were women and children.

“It is unfortunate. We are law-abiding citizens who will not take up arms against anyone. We want the law to take its course. On my way here, I saw the sympathy message by the president to the people of Benue. I commend him, but it shouldn’t just be at sending condolences message to the people. His instruction to security agencies that these perpetrators must be smoked out matters. I console the people who lost loved ones, but we will move on,” he said.

Monarch loses 2 children

Chief Bernard Shawa, the traditional ruler of Ngban, said he sat with his children when they started hearing gunshots, then the bullet hit his two children – male and female – and they both died on the spot.

A sympathiser, Tyo Jabi, said most of those killed were people of the same family.

Jabi conducted our correspondent round some of the houses where the bodies were kept in coffins and grave dug in preparation to bury some of them.

Mnena Orkerga, who said her 10-year-old daughter was slaughtered like an animal, sat motionless and bewildered.

A survivor of the attack, an elderly woman, Nyieervaa Nongo, said she and her children were fortunate to escape because they covered themselves with dry grasses.

Nyinma Jime, another survivor with her four children, said she escaped by the whiskers.

Buhari orders review of security management

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent killings in Benue State, including the incident at Umogidi communit, Entekpa-Adoka in Otukpo Local Government Area.

The president, in a statement Saturday by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, urged that all efforts be made to end the “extreme violence.”

President Buhari, who condemned the use of terrorism as a tool in inter-communal conflicts, urged that the attackers be found and dealt with swiftly under the law.

He conveyed his sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives and directed security agencies to enhance surveillance to immediately review security management in the affected areas.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those murdered. The entire country stands united in the fight against the forces of terror and evil,” he said.