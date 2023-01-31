Gunmen kill 3 in Benue

At least three people have been killed in an attack by armed men in Tse-mkem Mbashimbe Mbabuande area in Gwer West LGA of Benue State.…

Residents told our correspondent on telephone that the three people were killed in two separate attacks at the weekend.

A source explained that the victims, Aondoakula Mkem and his helper (name unknown), were killed on Sunday while sawing wood in the bush, and that the third person, Ikyodio Ashimom, was killed on Saturday in his village in Mbapa.

Police spokesperson in the state, SP Catherine Anene, said she was not aware of the incidents having been out of town.