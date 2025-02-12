Gunmen kill 2 police officers in Yobe

Gunmen have killed two police officers at the Kolere Police Outpost in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The first incident occurred in the last week of January 2025, when DSP Ali Pindar, attached to the Kolere Police Outpost, was killed by a group of armed men.

A source told Daily Trust that the late DSP Pindar had previously arrested a high-profile gang leader and transferred him to the Damagum Divisional Police Headquarters, where he was later charged to court and granted bail.

“On his return, the suspect mobilised a gang of armed robbers who attacked and killed DSP Pindar. During the attack, a police inspector was also injured,” the source added.

The second attack happened on Sunday, February 9, 2025, when the officer-in-charge of the outpost, DSP Jantuku Philibus, went to arrest another suspect.

“The suspect, along with his gang, ambushed the officer and killed him. However, before being overpowered, DSP Jantuku managed to kill one of the assailants,” a source revealed.

The Public Relations Officer of the Yobe State Police Command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the two deadly attacks.

“The officers were overwhelmed by the suspects and their gang, leading to their unfortunate deaths while attempting to arrest them,” he said.

The two attacks have heightened security concerns among police personnel and residents.

Fune LGA has recently witnessed an increase in high-profile armed robbery, kidnapping, and violent crimes.