Gunmen kill 2 in Ogun

Suspected gunmen on Monday shot two people to death in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at the parking lots of Diamond Dumplings GRA, Abeokuta.

The gunmen in an unregistered black Toyota Hilux reportedly confronted the occupants of a black Mercedes Benz GLE 350 with a DLA number plate and demanded the car key.

They reportedly opened fire on the occupants, killing one on the spot and leaving others injured.

The police spokesperson in the state, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement.

Odutola explained that the incident occured at 12:30a.m in the parking lots of Diamond Dumplings, GRA, Abeokuta.

“Three armed men in an unregistered black Toyota Hilux confronted the occupants of a black Mercedes Benz GLE 350 with a DLA licence plate, demanding the car key.

“The assailants opened fire, hitting one Ola (surname unknown) and one Shobanke Oluwatimileyin and two others.

“The Divisional Police Officer from Ibara, responding to distress calls, arrived the scene and ensured the area was secure before transporting the victims to the hospital.

“Upon their arrival, the attending doctor confirmed two fatalities, while the other two individuals are receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta,” she said.

She disclosed that a preliminary investigation had been initiated to unravel the circumstances leading to the killings.

“The public will be informed about the progress of the investigation in the coming days, as a follow up to arrest the fleeing suspects,” she said.