Gunmen kill 2 in Benue village

Gunmen have reportedly killed two villagers of Udei community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday evening.

Christopher Waku, the Guma LGA security adviser, told our correspondent on phone that the people were killed by armed invaders while harvesting locust beans in the bush.

He said one of them was atop a tree shaking down the ripe locust beans used in the preparation of a local spice called ‘Nune’ in Tiv when he was shot.

Waku added that the second victim, who was gathering the locust bean pod from the ground, tried to run away but was also gunned down by the armed men.

Another villager, Jonah, said the deceased went to their farm located by the River Kereke bush to pluck locust beans when the armed men surrounded the tree and shot them dead.

He said the corpses were recovered by villagers and buried.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, said she had yet to receive the report.