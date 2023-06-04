Gunmen kill 13 in Benue villages

At least 13 people have been killed in an attack by yet-to-be identified gunmen in communities of Benue State. Residents of Imande Mbakange community and…

At least 13 people have been killed in an attack by yet-to-be identified gunmen in communities of Benue State.

Residents of Imande Mbakange community and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council Ward of Kastina-Ala Local Government Area alleged that the attack was carried out by local militias who have long terrorised the vicinity.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that combined security operatives in the area had in the past few years curtailed the unwholesome activities of the outlaws who are accused of armed robbery, kidnapping and random shooting on people of the area during market days and burial ceremonies.

Council Chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Atera Alfred, told our correspondent on telephone that the attack happened simultaneously in the early hours of Saturday.

Alfred, however, confirmed 13 dead bodies recovered so far from the bushes as of Saturday evening, adding that many people were wounded and now receiving treatment at different hospitals.

The chairman’s media aide, Tsar Tartor, quoted him to have condemned the incident in which many lives were lost and several others injured with several houses worth millions of naira burnt.

The chairman described the killings by the alleged militias as, “inhuman and barbaric”, as he called on all security formations to double their efforts in combating the renewed attacks as a matter of urgency.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, adding that there were no details yet.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...