Gunmen kill 12 in Kebbi, Benue

Gunmen have killed 12 persons in Kebbi and Benue states.

The gunmen suspected to be Lakurawa terrorists group killed six persons and rustled unspecified number of cattle when they invaded the villages of Baziga and Rausar Kade in Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State

While informing Governor Nasir Idris about the attack, Chairman of Arewa LGA, Hon. Sani Aliyu Tela said the bandits took off from Matankari, the border with Sokoto State, invaded the village of Rausar Kade and rustled unspecified number of cows.

He said people from the neighbouring village of Baziga trooped out to offer assistance during the attack but one of them lost his life alongside five others from Rausar Kade as they were felled by the bandits’ bullets.

The chairman commended men of the Nigerian Police led by the DPO from Bachaka as well as soldiers that responded immediately to the distress call by the villagers.

Governor Idris who was accompanied by the heads of security agencies during his visit to the two communities on Saturday assured them that the government was determined to bring such attack to an end.

“My administration has improved the security in Kebbi South of Zuru and Yauri. What’s happening now in Kebbi North, Argungu Emirate, is a desperate game of hit and run by the bandits.

“There’s no single camp of the hoodlums in Kebbi, they are infiltrating from neighbouring states to commit mayhem and escape”, the governor said. He added that he was in the communities with security chiefs to study the security architecture and landscape, to put an end to the killing of innocent people and theft of their belongings.

While at the villages, he ordered the council chairman to sink two solar powered motorised boreholes for the two communities. He also gave N1m each to the families of the six persons killed in the attack and N500, 000 each to the two persons with gunshots wound.

Similarly, at least six bodies have been recovered following an attack by armed invaders on Tse Ugema Chul, Mbakesa, and Ugbaam in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

Locals said the six bodies were recovered as at Sunday morning.

A former local government official in Ukum who also preferred anonymity, said at the time of this reporting, several people remained missing.

He said Tse Ugema village which lies just a few kilometres from the Zaki Biam International Yam Market, a major agricultural hub in the area as well as other communities coming under armed invasions as the time when local banditry had reduced called for worry.

Chairman of Ukum LGA, Jonathan Modi, said he was on his way to visit the affected area as at the time of filing this report and would only speak about the incident on return.

Contacted, the Police Spokesperson for Benue command, CSP Catherine Anene, said she was not yet aware of the incident.