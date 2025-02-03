Gunmen kill 1, abduct 9 in Taraba community

One person was killed and nine others kidnapped when gunmen suspected to be Kidnappers invaded Piroje village in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The attack took place midnight on Saturday.

The community which is located few kilometres from Jimlari village along Jalingo, Yola road, came under attack by gunmen numbering over twenty around 2am on Saturday.

SPONSOR AD

The attack forced many residents to flee into the nearby forest.

Daily Trust gathered that residents of the village including women and children who fled the attack were forced to sleep in the forest.

The gunmen, who the villagers said did not cart away property or rustle any cow, however abducted nine persons.

Members of the community said they were yet to be contacted by the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command SP Usman Abdullahi confirmed the attack and added that eight people were abducted with one person killed by the attackers.