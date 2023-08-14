Gunmen kill 1, abduct 2 in FCT

Gunmen on Thursday around 11pm shot one person dead and abducted two others in Kamadi village along the Abuja-Lokoja highway in Kwali Area Council…

A resident, Ishaya James, who noted that the incident happened during a heavy rainfall, said the kidnappers invaded the victims’ houses and attempted to whisk away three villagers, but that one of the villagers that attempted to escape was shot dead.

He further said, “The abductors of the victims contacted their families on Saturday and demanded a N15m ransom. I learnt yesterday that negotiation was ongoing.”

There was no response from the spokeswoman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Adeh Josephine, over the incident.

