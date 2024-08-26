Gunmen Kidnap Rivers revenue board director

Aribibia Fubara, a Director with the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service, has been abducted. Fubara was said to have been whisked by gunmen…

Aribibia Fubara, a Director with the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service, has been abducted.

Fubara was said to have been whisked by gunmen who reportedly used speedboat to the Marine Base axis of Port Harcourt from Okirika waterfront.

The miscreants who were about six in number reportedly shot indiscriminately into the air, causing pandemonium.

On arrival in the area, it was learnt that the hoodlums quickly identified their target, whisked him into their steaming boat and zoomed off to an unknown destination.

The captors had yet to make any contact with the family of their captive as of the time of filing this report, on Monday evening.

Spokesperson of the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident, saying investigation had commenced with a view to rescuing the victim.

Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said, “Yes, the command is aware of the incident. The Commissioner of Police has ordered the deployment of all tactical units and alerted all area commanders to to ensure he is rescued unhurt

“Also the CP has given them marching orders to ensure the suspects are apprehend and make them face the law. “