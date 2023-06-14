Gunmen kidnap PDP chieftain in Akwa IIbom

Gunmen have kidnapped Chief Eyo Okon Edet, Deputy Coordinator of Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State. It was…

Gunmen have kidnapped Chief Eyo Okon Edet, Deputy Coordinator of Divine Mandate Campaign Organisation in Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

It was learnt that Chief Edet, popularly called Eyo Aswang, was kidnapped in his filling station at Marina, Oron, on Monday when he visited the place.

It was gathered that the kidnappers beat him up and whisked him away in their Sienna vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said the abductors subsequently transferred their victim to a waiting speed boat on the sea and set the Sienna vehicle they used for the operation ablaze.

An eyewitness, who chose to remain anonymous, said, “I was there at his filling station when those boys came. They dragged him into their Sienna and shot sporadically into the air; they took him to a spot and put him into a speed boat and set fire on the vehicle.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, confirmed the incident, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, had ordered an investigation into the matter.

“We received the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, has visited the scene of the incident and gone to the water front.

“Even the Sienna that was burnt has been recovered. Investigations have commenced already and I’m sure the perpetrators will be brought to book in no distant time,” he stated.

The abductors are yet to contact the family for ransom.

Meanwhile, the police said they averted a looming boundary clash between Iwukem Community in Akwa Ibom State and Azumini Community in Abia State.

The PPRO stated in a press release that but for the intervention of the state Commissioner of Police the looming clash would have led to a bloodbath.

“Only last week, a looming clash that would have led to a bloodbath was averted after the peace meeting, initiated by CP Olatoye Durosinmi and the Commanding Officer of 25 PMF, Azumini, ACP Dashua Abuja.

“Stakeholders at the crucial meeting which held over the weekend included the community leaders, youth leaders, local government chairmen, Area Commanders of Etim Ekpo and Akwete, DPOs from Iwukem and Azumini in Akwa Ibom and Abia states respectively, amongst others.

“The CP noted that there cannot be any meaningful development without peace, and urged both communities to sheathe their swords, embrace peace, see themselves as brothers and allow government to bring the needed development to their communities.

“On their part, leaders of both communities were grateful to the CP for his timely intervention and assured him of peaceful coexistence henceforth,” the statement stated.

The age-long boundary crisis between Iwukem community in Akwa Ibom State and Azumini community in Abia State has been recurring since the 1980s and has led to the loss of lives and destruction of property.

