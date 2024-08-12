✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Gunmen kidnap lawyer, two others in Anambra

Gunmen on Sunday abducted three individuals, including a lawyer, in Nkpologwu community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. The President General of Nkpologwu Community,…

nigerian police
    By Titus Eleweke

Gunmen on Sunday abducted three individuals, including a lawyer, in Nkpologwu community, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The President General of Nkpologwu Community, Prof. Ferdinand Ezeiruaku, confirmed the incident to the press, stating that the three victims were taken from different locations within the community by heavily armed men.

“Two of the victims, including the lawyer, reside in Abuja, while the third victim is based in Port Harcourt. They had returned to the community to attend an event organised by the local women’s group,” Ezeiruaku explained.

He expressed concern for the safety of the victims and called on the public to pray for their safe release.

Attempts to reach the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, for comments were unsuccessful at the time of this report.

 

