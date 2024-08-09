Gunmen kidnap journalist’s wife, daughters, 8 others

Bandits habe abducted the wife of New Telegraph correspondent in Kogi state, Muhammed Bashir.

Bashir’s wife was abducted along with her two daughters.

Eight other members of the same family were also abducted in the incident which happened in Kaduna state.

The incident happened on Thursday in the family house of the wife of the Kogi-based journalist who took time out to spend holiday with her family in a Kaduna suburb.

According to Muhammed, their abductors are yet to contact the family since the incident happened, stressing that has made them worried.

“My wife and two of my daughters left Abuja the same Thursday for Kaduna. But they got kidnapped at their family residence on Thursday night. My dear colleagues, please, I need your prayers. My two daughters and their mother, including eight others, were kidnapped on Thursday by unknown gunmen in Kaduna, where they went for a holiday,” he told colleagues via WhatsApp.