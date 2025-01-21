Gunmen invade Yobe market, kill traders

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed at least seven people who were mostly traders and injured 11 at Ngalda cattle and main market in Fika Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The suspected bandits stormed the weekly market in Ngalda the headquarters of Fika LG around 6pm shooting sporadically and robbing shops and cattle markets.

Dauda Yakubu Damazai, a social media aid to Fika LG Chairman, told Daily Trust that seven local traders in both the main market and cattle market lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

‘‘Yesterday evening (Monday), the Ngalda cattle and main market was attacked by unknown gunmen. Seven innocent people were killed by the attackers.

‘‘At least eleven people sustained injuries. They were rushed to the General Hospital, Fika for medical treatment. Thank God three of the bandits were killed by the security agencies and vigilantes.

‘‘The council chairman of Fika LG, Hon Audu Bukar Gadaka, had paid a sympathy visit to the victims and prayed for Allah to forgive them and wished quick recovery to those who are hospitalised,’’ he said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Dungus Abdulkarim, said the attack was launched by a group of six armed robbers, led by Datti Alhaji Dadji of Ngalda town.

He said the incident resulted in seven fatalities and eleven injuries. The robbers made away with approximately N16.5 million.

‘‘In response, the people of Ngalda town mobilised and killed three of the robbers, while three others escaped with injuries.

‘‘The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) led a team of patrol officers to Alhaji Dadji’s house, where they recovered a locally made pistol with three cartridges. Alhaji Dadji was arrested and is currently in police custody, facing interrogation as the investigation unfolds.

“The victims and corpses were evacuated to the General Hospital Fika for medical treatment and autopsy. The Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Ahmed, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident and called for calm,” he added.