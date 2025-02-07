Gunmen invade Sokoto Mosque, abduct worshippers

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted several worshippers from a Mosque in the Bushe community, Sabon Birni Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto state.
The suspected bandits stormed the mosque at dawn on Thursday while worshippers were performing their early morning Subhi prayer.
Not less than 10 worshippers, including the Imam, were reportedly whisked away during the attack.
Punch quoted DSP Ahmed Rufai, spokesperson for the Sokoto State Police Command, as confirming the incident on Friday.
Be wary of fleeing bandits, Sokoto Govt alerts residents
36 kidnap victims rescued in Sokoto
Rufai said the command in collaboration with other security agencies “are working tirelessly” to ensure the immediate release of all the victims.
He said: “I just confirmed the incident from the DPO of the community when I spoke with him on the telephone.
“I want to assure you that the Nigeria Police, in conjunction with other security agencies, are working tirelessly to ensure the immediate release of all the abductees.”
Sa’idu Ibrahim, a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly representing the area, also confirmed the incident.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.