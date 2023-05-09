Gunmen invade Kagarko emir’s house, abduct 7 grandchildren, 6 others

Seven grandchildren of the Emir of Kagarko in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, along with six other members of his family, were…

Seven grandchildren of the Emir of Kagarko in Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, along with six other members of his family, were abducted by gunmen who invaded the emir’s private residence on Sunday night.

City & Crime had reported that bandits on January 2, 2023, invaded late Jere emir’s private residence, Dr Sa’ad Usman, and abducted a man identified as Hussaini, his wife, their four-month old baby and 11 other residents.

Confirming the Kagarko abduction through telephone to our reporter on Monday, a resident, Shuaibu Suleiman, said the incident happened around 11pm on Sunday when the bandits in their large numbers invaded the emir’s private residence.

He said, “But the bandits did not take away the emir as he told them he couldn’t walk because of age. The bandits then whisked away seven of the emir’s grandchildren and six other family members.”

He added that, “The bandits threatened to shoot the emir when he told them that he couldn’t walk.”

When contacted, the Secretary of Kagarko Emirate, Yahaya Ibrahim, said he couldn’t give details of those abducted as he was attending a meeting regarding the incident.