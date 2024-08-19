Gunmen invade Enugu College, abduct 5 students

Five students from the Enugu State College of Health Technology in the Oji River Local Government Area have been abducted by armed men. It was…

Five students from the Enugu State College of Health Technology in the Oji River Local Government Area have been abducted by armed men.

It was gathered that the incident occurred as the students were leaving the school premises.

A video circulating on social media on Saturday captured the aftermath of the attack, showing an injured man covered in blood.

Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, saying that the attack happened on Thursday evening.

He clarified that reports suggesting a “countless number of students” were abducted were exaggerated and misleading.

DSP Ndukwe stated that the police received a tip-off about the attack and quickly responded, managing to rescue two of the abducted students.

However, three other students remain missing, he said.

He assured that a vigorous operation had been launched to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the kidnappers.