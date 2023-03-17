Gunmen invade APC meeting in Ibadan, kill 3

Thugs on Thursday invaded the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ile-Tuntun area of Ibadan South East Local Government, Oyo State, killed three…

Thugs on Thursday invaded the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Ile-Tuntun area of Ibadan South East Local Government, Oyo State, killed three people and destroyed vehicles and other property.

Many members of the party were injured while the party’s assembly candidate in constituency 2, Wariths Alawuje, escaped narrowly.

Wariths confirmed the incident through a telephone call and promised to update on further developments.

“We were in a meeting with party executives when we heard members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) walking towards our office. Our people waited for them to go. Not long after, we saw a top member of the PDP whispering to another and the next thing, we started hearing gunshots and before we can say jack, many of our people have been injured, cars had been damaged while nearby houses were not spared,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, said an investigation had begun with a view to ascertaining the details of the crisis.

He appealed to the public to remain calm and be law-abiding because the police command and other sister security agencies had mapped out strategies to curtail any crisis during the Saturday governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.