Gunmen hijack Benue Links bus returning from Anambra

Gunmen on Sunday around 3pm hijacked a Benue Links bus on the Otukpo-Ugbokolo road in Okpokwu LGA of Benue State and abducted the passengers. Our…

Gunmen on Sunday around 3pm hijacked a Benue Links bus on the Otukpo-Ugbokolo road in Okpokwu LGA of Benue State and abducted the passengers.

Our correspondent reports that the abduction of passengers aboard the Benue Links vehicle was the second in two weeks.

It would be recalled that two Lagos-bound Benue Links buses were hijacked on the Ajaokuta-Okene highway in Kogi State on September 10, 2023.

The Secretary General of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (Benue Links chapter), Comrade Gabriel Tachia, told our correspondent on telephone on Monday that the fully loaded bus was on its way to Makurdi from Onitsha, Anambra State.

He said, “Four passengers were released as of yesterday night after the army gave the abductors a hot chase. It was a fully loaded bus with 15 occupants.”

Tachia added that eight of the 10 Lagos-bound passengers abducted in Kogi penultimate week had been released, with the remaining two expected to regain their freedom at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson in Benue State, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, saying “investigation is ongoing.”

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...