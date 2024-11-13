Gunmen attack TCN facility in Kogi

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that armed men invaded its construction site at Obajana in Kogi State

A statement by TCN’s General Manager on Pubic Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said its 330/132/33kV transmission substation was attacked Tuesday night.

She stated that according to reports from security personnel at the site, the assailants opened fire indiscriminately, causing the guards to flee.

“During the attack, a 150MVA 330/132/33kV power transformer, already positioned on its plinth, was struck, resulting in a burst radiator. In response to the incident, TCN is evaluating the level of damage in collaboration with the contractor managing the project.

“This incident is part of a broader pattern of vandalism targeting transmission infrastructure across the country. The new Obajana Transmission Substation, which is designed to be a 1X150MVA 330/132/33kV capacity substation that will significantly enhance power supply to Kogi State and surrounding areas upon completion.”

Daily Trust reports that there has been an increase in destruction and vandalism of electricity infrastructure across the country.

With over 20 transmission tower vandalised in 2024 alone, the last was the 330kV Lokoja-Gwagwalada transmission line 1, on Saturday.