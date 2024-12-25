Gunmen attack herders, kill cattle in Plateau 

Gunmen launched an attack on cattle rearers in the Heipang area of Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State on Wednesday morning, killing several cattle and injuring many.

According to the state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Babayo Yusuf, the gunmen stormed the area and started shooting sporadically, causing the rearers to flee and abandon their cattle.

He explained that the cattle were killed while being reared in the area, saying that the attack was unprovoked.

The chairman said the incident had been reported to personnel of Operation Safe Haven, a security outfit in the area.

Yusuf said, “The security personnel assured us that they would investigate the incident and arrest the perpetrators. They also cautioned against taking the law into our own hands. They said they will swing into action to track down the perpetrators of the attack.”

The MACBAN chairman appealed to his members to remain calm, expressing confidence that the security agencies would bring the perpetrators to justice.