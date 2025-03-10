Gunmen attack family, abduct one in Kano

Gunmen attacked the residence of Alhaji Yusha’u Ma’aruf, a private clinic proprietor, in Zakirai Village, Gabasawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State, in the early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that during the attack, a 20-year-old was abducted, while the victim’s brother had a finger severed. The assailants also robbed the household.

According to sources who spoke with Daily Trust, the incident occurred around 2:15 am when three armed men wielding rifles and machetes stormed Alhaji Yusha’u Ma’aruf’s home.

They said the attackers chopped off the left finger of his 23-year-old son, Abubakar Yusha’u and kidnapped another son, 20-year-old Mohammed Bello Yusha’u. Before fleeing, they also stole mobile phones and an undisclosed sum of money.

Kano State Police Command spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident, stating that security operatives have launched a manhunt to rescue the abducted victim and that an investigation is ongoing.

Bandits arrested, weapons recovered

Meanwhile, the Kano State Police Command has arrested four suspected bandits and recovered firearms, ammunition and a cash sum of N1,028,800.

Addressing journalists at the State Command headquarters in Bompai, police spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa revealed that the arrests took place on March 6, 2025, at around 2:00 pm.

He said a team of detectives, led by SP Ahmad Abdullahi of Jar Kuka Outpost, acted on credible intelligence to apprehend the suspects at Chula Filling Station, Hotoro Quarters, Kano, while they were allegedly attempting to purchase an AK-47 rifle.

The suspects were identified as Shukurana Salihu (25), Rabi’u Dahiru (35), Ya’u Idris (30) from Katsina State, and Muktar Sani (30) from Yandodo Hotoro Quarters, Kano.

He said a thorough search led to the recovery of three locally made revolver pistols, 12 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres, three cartridges, two cutlasses, four knives, 24 ball bearings, N1,028,800 in cash and suspected charms.

The suspects are currently being investigated at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and will be charged in court upon completion of the probe.