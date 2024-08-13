Gunmen attack Edo vigilante commander’s residence, kill dog

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have reportedly attacked the residence of one Mr. Stanley Aigbe, the Commander Edo State Security Network (ESSN). The attack, it…

Gunmen suspected to be assassins have reportedly attacked the residence of one Mr. Stanley Aigbe, the Commander Edo State Security Network (ESSN).

The attack, it was gathered, took place in the Evbuomomah community in Ikpoba-Okha LGA of Edo State

It was gathered that the attack was allegedly led by a police inspector following the arrest of a criminal with a police gun allegedly linked to the inspector.

The attacker, who did not meet their target at home, was said to have stolen valuable items, including an LG plasma television and gold jewelry.

Mr. Stanley Aigbe, who was away at the time of the attack however accused the Inspector of orchestrating the attack.

He alleged that the attack was a result of the arrest of a criminal with a police gun linked to the Inspector with the anti-kidnapping unit, who he said had threatened retaliation.

Aigbe said he had reported the attack to both the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 5, and the Edo State Commissioner of Police.

Aigbe said trouble started on June 28, 2024, when he arrested a criminal by name Austin, with police guns and ammunition which he was using to disturb my Area of Responsibility (AOR).

He said the criminal who killed one of his operatives was handed over to police, charged to court and was remanded in prison custody.

He said since then, the inspector has been threatening to kill me, adding that they attacked his house with the intention of assassinating him.

He appealed for the protection of his life and family even as he called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those that are involved in the attack.

When contacted, DSP Tijani Momoh, the Zone 5 Public Relations Officer, said the zone was aware of the matter and is under investigation.

“They petitioned the AIG but the matter has been referred to the commissioner of police for investigation since they have already reported the matter to the command,” he said.