Gunmen attack army checkpoint in Abia, kill two soldiers

The Joint Task Force for South East Operation UDO KA of the Nigerian Army said gunmen killed two of its soldiers at a checkpoint on Umuahia-Owerri Road in Ekeneobizi community in Abia.

A statement by Lt. Col. Jonah Unukhalu for the task force said the incident occurred on Wednesday in Umuahia.

According to the statement, “In the early hours of Nov. 13, 2024, troops of the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA deployed at a checkpoint along Umuahia – Owerri Road in Umuahia South Local Government of Abia came under attack.

“The attack was (allegedly) carried out by the irredentist group of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“During the attack, the gallant troops were able to repel the attack forcing the irredentist to withdraw in disarray with gunshot wounds, abandoning one Sienna and one Lexus Jeep vehicles that were used for the attack.

“However, in the ensuing firefight, two soldiers paid the supreme price.

“The Joint Task Force is appealing to the good people of South East, especially residents of Abia State for reliable and credible information that could help in apprehending the fleeing members of the group and also help to annihilate the criminals.

“Please note that any relevant information should be passed to Operation UDO KA by dialling *193* and pressing *Option 2’* on your phone”.

The statement added that the army would continue to carry out its constitutional roles of safeguarding lives and property and perform its duties in line with global best practices as laid down in the rules of engagement guiding its operations. (NAN)